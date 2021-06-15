Fireworks coming back to Disney World this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Fireworks are coming back to Walt Disney World in Florida this summer just in time for the Fourth of July.

Disney has been slowly working to get back to normal in recent months as more people in Florida get vaccinated against the coronavirus and COVID-19 restrictions ease. The company announced Tuesday that nighttime fireworks spectaculars will return to Disney parks starting in July.

“A Disney tradition since 1957, fireworks shows are what Walt Disney called the perfect ‘kiss goodnight’ at the close of a magical day, and this summer the skies above Disney theme parks will sparkle with color once more,” a post on the Disney Parks blog said.

Nightly fireworks performances will begin at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT starting July 1.

Magic Kingdom’s show, “Happily Ever After,” will illuminate Cinderella Castle with lights, projections and pyrotechnics. It will feature scenes from Disney movies and “encourage you to grab hold of your dreams and make them come true.”

“EPCOT Forever” in EPCOT will consist of fireworks, music and lights over the World Showcase Lagoon. The show will highlight “the themes of innovation, exploration, imagination and celebration at the core of the park’s past, present and future.”

The Florida theme park also loosened mask rules this week. Starting Tuesday, fully-vaccinated guests don’t have to wear masks anywhere except for on transportation. That includes Disney buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner.