1 death confirmed, no survivors located after helicopter crashes near Leesburg Airport, officials say

LEESBURG, Fla. (WESH/WFLA) —At least one person is dead after a Sikorsky UH-60 firefighting helicopter crashed into a marsh near Leesburg Airport during a training exercise around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Four people were aboard, officials said. The crash appears to be a total loss and no survivors have been located.

According to Leesburg fire officials, as of 9 p.m., crews were still on the scene mitigating hazards.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating and the FAA will release the aircraft tail number once investigators verify it at the scene, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement:

“A Sikorsky UH-60 firefighting helicopter crashed into a marsh near Leesburg Airport in Leesburg, Florida during a training exercise around 4 p.m. local time today. Four people were aboard. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The FAA will release the aircraft tail number once investigators verify it at the scene. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and all updates.”

This is a developing story check back for updates.