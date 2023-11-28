MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Fifteen people were hurt in a crash in central Florida on Monday involving an ambulance and a bus carrying children with special needs, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 9 a.m. near Ocala, officials said.

A Marion County Fire Rescue ambulance was responding to a medical call when it was hit, causing it to roll over on its side, according to officials. A total of three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Courtesy: Marion County Fire Rescue/Facebook

Two firefighters, 11 students with special needs, the bus driver and the driver of a pickup truck were all taken to a hospital, officials said. Three of the students had minor injuries and eight were taken to a hospital as a precaution. The two firefighters had minor injuries.

Marion County Fire Rescue urged drivers to yield to emergency vehicles with lights and sirens activated.

The crash remains under investigation.