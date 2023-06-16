(WFLA) — A Georgia firefighter died after he helped save two distressed swimmers in Panama City Beach on Thursday.

The Banks County Fire & EMS said Richie Alford helped two swimmers who were caught in a rip current but he wasn’t able to make it back to shore.

Banks County firefighters said Alford died doing what he loved, which was helping others in need.

“We lost a friend and brother not just a coworker. We are devastated and heartbroken. He is a true hero,” the fire department posted on Facebook.