Fired worker charged with making hoax shooter 911 call

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man who had just been fired called in a false report of an active shooter at the landscaping business.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 28-year-old Jeremy Riley was charged with making a false report and ordered by a judge to undergo a mental health evaluation.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the call led SWAT members to surround Beacon Irrigation and Lighting in Palm Springs. Employees had to leave the building with their hands above their heads.

A threatening voice message left with the company led investigators to Riley. An office manager told deputies he had been fired less than an hour before the false 911 call for showing up late on his second day of work.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney.