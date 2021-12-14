Fire reported at Magic Kingdom, Disney officials say

Guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) —A fire was reported to Reedy Creek Fire Department Tuesday night at Magic Kingdom.

A representative from Walt Disney World described the fire as small and said no one was hurt. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, according to Disney.

Witnesses say at least three firetrucks drove through the park and crowds to get to the scene.

Social media posts appear to place the fire crew activity near Cinderella Castle.

This is a developing story check back for updates.