Fire extinguisher dry off lands Florida man in jail

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who wasn’t on fire is charged with a felony after police say he sprayed himself with a fire extinguisher in an attempt to dry himself.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that Florida State University police found 54-year-old David Mann in a parking garage Tuesday night with an extinguisher and covered in powder.

Police say Mann told them he had been drinking, fell asleep, and then fell in water when he woke up. He said he was trying to dry himself off.

Interfering with firefighter equipment is a third-degree felony.

Mann was still in jail Wednesday night. Jail records do not list a lawyer for him.