Fire destroys historic Black church in northeast Florida

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (AP) — Officials are trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a historic Black church in northeast Florida.

Clay County Fire Rescue tweeted that no one was injured in the fire that started late Thursday at St. Simon Baptist Church in Orange Park.

The church had been undergoing renovation to add a fellowship hall. There are about 145 members of the church.

The State Fire Marshal’s office, along with Orange Park police and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

