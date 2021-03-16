Fire destroys Florida home of former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson

WINDERMERE, Fla. (WESH) — Flames ripped through a home on Oak Park Drive in Windermere overnight.

Orange County Fire Rescue crews arrived to the scene around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters said everyone inside the home got out safely. None of them were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WESH 2 News spoke to neighbors, who said the home belongs to former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson.

Grayson’s wife, Dena Grayson, MD, Ph. D., also posted a tweet on Tuesday: “Our family home burned down last night. Thankfully, everyone escaped unharmed.”

