Fire causes ‘extensive damage’ to iconic Southernmost Point buoy in Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for two men they say burned the Southernmost Point Buoy in Key West.

Authorities said they suspect two while males placed a Christmas tree in front of the Southernmost Buoy and lit it on fire Saturday some time between 3 and 3:30 a.m.

The Key West Fire Department put out the flames to reveal extensive burns on the face of the iconic landmark.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Key West Police Department at 305-809-1000.

