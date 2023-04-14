54-year-old Nacoe Ray Brown, of Baltimore, MD (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 54-year-old film producer who robbed a Florida bank in June 2022 to collect funds for his movie production will return to jail after he was granted early release from a previous, unrelated bank robbery.

According to a plea agreement, Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, of Baltimore, was out of prison on early release for robbing three banks in the Baltimore area in 2001 when he decided to travel to Belle Isle, Florida.

Armed with a threatening note, Brown entered the McCoy Federal Credit Union and walked directly to the teller.

“Wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, a surgical-style facemask, and plastic gloves, Brown passed a note to the teller threatening that he had a gun and demanding money,” a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said.

Surveillance cameras captured Brown as he spoke to the teller during the robbery. Ultimately, he fled the bank with $4,296 in stolen cash.

Court records show a witness saw Brown flee the bank and go to a nearby gas station where he had a change of clothes waiting.

Authorities quickly responded and found Brown at a hotel where he was staying. Police recovered the demand note that Brown handed the teller and the stolen cash in Brown’s bag. Officers also recovered the disguise Brown discarded in the restroom of the gas station.

After his arrest, Brown told authorities he committed the bank robbery “because he was filming a movie in Florida and had run out of money to pay for the production,” a court release said.

After pleading guilty on Jan. 4, 2023, Brown was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. The maximum penalty for his crimes was 20 years.