TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 54-year-old film producer plead guilty to robbing a Florida bank in June 2022 in an attempt to gather funds for his movie production, the Florida Department of Justice announced Thursday.

According to court documents, 54-year-old Nacoe Ray Brown, of Baltimore, MD, was out of prison on early release after robbing three banks in 2001 while visiting Belle Isle, Fla.

“Wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, a surgical-style facemask, and plastic gloves, Brown passed a note to the teller threatening that he had a gun and demanding money,” a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said.

Surveillance cameras captured Brown as he spoke to the teller during the robbery. Ultimately, he fled the bank with $4,296 in stolen cash.

Nacoe Ray Brown (Department of Justice, USAO Middle District of Florida)

Court records show a witness saw Brown flee the bank and go to a nearby gas station where he had a change of clothes waiting.

Local authorities quickly responded and found Brown at a hotel where he was staying. Police recovered the demand note that Brown handed the teller and the stolen cash in Brown’s bag. Officers also recovered the disguise Brown discarded in the restroom of the gas station.

After Brown’s arrest, he told authorities he committed the bank robbery “because he was filming a movie in Florida and had run out of money to pay for the production,” a court release said.

Brown now faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for the bank robbery offense and up to three years in prison for violating the terms of his supervised release.

His sentencing date has yet to be set.