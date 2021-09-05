Fight between two Florida roommates, women in their 70s, ends in fatal stabbing

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — The Orange County Sheriff’s office says a woman in her 70’s is dead after her roommate — another woman also in her 70’s — stabbed her multiple times.

Deputies say it all happened around 11 a.m. Saturday at a home off Hastings Street in Orlando after the two had been fighting.

When deputies arrived they arrested the roommate, 79-year-old Thelma Atterbury.

She has been charged with first-degree murder.

The Sheriff’s Office said 76-year old Suzanne Dickens died at the hospital.

