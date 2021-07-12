Fiery semi-truck crash closes part of Florida Turnpike

Florida

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) —A tractor-trailer on fire closed down the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County Monday morning.

The fire has all lanes blocked before mile marker 236, from Kissimmee, St. Cloud down to Yeehaw Junction.

Two semi-trucks collided in the southbound lanes, causing one to catch fire afterward, troopers said.

Authorities said both trailers were loaded at the time and there was a fuel spill. EPA is headed to the scene for the 250-gallon spill, Osceola County Fire said.

One driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

