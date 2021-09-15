FHP troopers searching for hit-and-run driver that struck car with newlyweds on their honeymoon

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH/WFLA) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently searching for a hit-and-run driver that is suspected of striking newlyweds who were in Florida for their honeymoon.

According to FHP, the hit-and-run crash happened Sunday evening around 11:30. Troopers say a white-colored Dodge Charger was merging onto southbound I-95 from LPGA Boulevard and into southbound traffic in Volusia County when it collided with another southbound vehicle.

The collision caused the vehicle it struck to overturn, according to FHP.

Troopers say the driver of the overturned vehicle received life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The couple in the overturned vehicle were newlyweds from Tennessee and had just arrived in Florida for their honeymoon, a crash report said.

The driver that caused the crash fled the scene in the white-colored Dodge Charger, according to investigators.

The Dodge Charger will have heavy left front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the white-colored Dodge Charger or its driver is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 407-737-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 800-423-TIPS (8477).