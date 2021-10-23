FHP troopers mourn ‘unexpected’ loss of 2 K9s

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of two of its K9s.

According to the agency, K9 Remy and K9 Joker “suffered irreversible medical issues this week and passed away unexpectedly.”

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

FHP said Remy served Troop A, which encompasses Bay and Escambia counties, while Joker served Troop B, which includes Dixie, Alachua, Columbia, and Marion counties.

“Please keep their Troopers, their CIU units, and especially their Handlers in your prayers as this will surely be an immeasurable loss for them all,” the agency said in a Facebook post. “Thank You and Good Boy to both Remy and Joker. FHP was a better place with both of you here.”