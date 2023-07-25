ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was injured Monday night after crashing his patrol car to stop a wrong-way driver, a release said.

The FHP said at about 10:23 p.m., dispatch learned of a car that was heading the wrong way on the eastbound lanes of I-4 in Orlando.

According to a traffic incident report, the Florida Highway Patrol, Orlando Police Department, and Orange County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop the vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, as it was spotted going the wrong way on the eastbound entrance ramp for I-4.

Authorities said a trooper entered the eastbound ramp to try to block the rogue driver from a busy intersection with County Road 423, but the driver, a 48-year-old woman from Arizona, kept trying to go the wrong way, swerving into the travel lanes.

In response, the trooper turned to the left, allowing his patrol car to get hit by the Corolla. After the initial collision, the Corolla went onto a grass shoulder and crashed into a palm tree, according to the FHP.

The FHP report said both parties survived the incident with minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation.