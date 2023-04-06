TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Troopers seized over 100 pounds of illegal narcotics during a weekend traffic stop, according to a social media post from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the troopers performed a traffic stop along Interstate 10 in Leon County on Saturday where they came across a pile of alleged narcotics.

(Credit: FHP Tallahassee)

A picture shared by the highway patrol shows an FHP cruiser with what appears to be several dozen packages of suspected illegal narcotics piled up on the FHP cruiser’s hood. A suitcase captured in the lower right of the photo appears to be filled with additional sealed bags, however, its contents is unknown.