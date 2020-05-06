FHP: Teen driver distracted by phone causes fatal crash on I-95

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — A teenage driver told investigators her vehicle drifted into another lane on Interstate 95 when she became distracted by her phone early Wednesday morning, hitting a tractor trailer which then crashed into a guardrail and overturned, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 56-year-old truck driver died in the crash on Interstate 95 in central Florida, the crash report said. The teen suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. as the teen was heading south on I-95, the report said. When she overcorrected her vehicle, the teen told investigators her car started spinning and hit the rear wheels of the truck, which ran off the road and overturned.

Troopers said both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The agency didn’t release the names of either driver.