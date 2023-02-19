NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck one of its own patrol cars in Collier County Sunday morning.

Troopers said they were conducting a traffic stop on I-75 at mile marker 102 at 1:58 a.m. when an unknown, dark-colored sedan entered the north shoulder of the highway and hit a parked patrol car.

According to the release, the unknown vehicle hit the driver’s side door of the patrol car. The trooper who was driving the car suffered minor injuries.

After colliding with the FHP trooper’s car, the sedan continued north on I-75.

The FHP said it is conducting a criminal investigation into the matter and asked anyone with information to call them.

“Leaving the scene of a crash that results in property damage, injury, or death is against the law,” the FHP release said. “This month, the Florida Highway Patrol is reminding Floridians about the consequences of leaving the scene of a crash and the challenges law enforcement face when investigating a hit-and-run crash. If involved in a crash, stay at the scene and call for help.”