TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for a vehicle they believe struck a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser early Sunday morning, injuring one trooper.

According to FHP, a trooper was completing a traffic stop along I-75 in Collier County just before 2 a.m. when a vehicle struck the driver’s side door of the cruiser and took off.

(Florida Highway Patrol)

(Florida Highway Patrol)

The trooper conducting the traffic stop suffered minor injuries.

FHP said they are looking for a 2006-2011 Honda Civic that is blue or dark in color, with undercarriage neon lights, changing to the colors of blue, purple, and green.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.