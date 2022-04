ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida law enforcement seized 50 kilograms of cocaine in Orlando Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Florida Highway Patrol, the street value of the drugs were $5 million. The drugs were found in a semi-truck that was parked at a storage unit.

FHP said it was joint effort between them, their K9 Rico and the DEA.

They did not say from whom the cocaine was taken.