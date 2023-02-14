Related video above: Family in shock after woman killed in Plant City train crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman has died after a train crashed into her car early Tuesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on County Road 475 in Volusia County.

NBC Affiliate WESH reported that the freight train hit a sedan that was parked on the railroad tracks.

The driver of the sedan, a 37-year-old woman from Spring Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to FHP, no one else was hurt during the crash.