TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Over 17,000 deadly doses of Fentanyl were uncovered during a routine traffic stop in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In the early morning hours of Sep. 14, FHP troopers came across a Kia driving in a residential neighborhood running a stop sign without headlights.

When troopers stopped the car and asked to see some identification, they discovered the driver Michael Ramos, 27, had a suspended license, and the passenger, Reina Mary Mora, 28, “inadvertently exposed contraband within her purse.”

A police K-9 then searched the vehicle and alerted to more narcotics.

Before Ramos and Mora were taken to the Orange County Detention Center, troopers were led to another known Fentanyl dealer in Orlando.

There, FHP conducted another traffic stop on Jose Luis Colon Melendez, 37, and Josue Joel Gomez, 40, who were also driving without headlights. FHP said Melendez allowed troopers to enter his apartment and turn in all of his narcotics.

In total, troopers seized 10.28 grams of Heroin, 6.4 grams of Cocaine, and 34.29 grams of Fentanyl — “equivalent to 17,145 fatal doses,” FHP noted.