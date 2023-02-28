TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A vehicle was pushed over the side of a bridge in Duval County Tuesday morning during an incident involving a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser.

According to FHP, the vehicle, which has not been identified, was headed northbound on I-295 across Buckman Bridge when the FHP cruiser collided with it.

Following the impact, the other vehicle hit the barrier and went over the side of the bridge, plummeting into the water below.

“Attempts to recover the vehicle are currently ongoing,” FHP said in a tweet. “We believe this crash to be a fatality.”

As of this report, troopers did not disclose the number of people inside the vehicle.

Two lanes of I-295 northbound were closed for recovery operation purposes.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and are asked to seek an alternate route.