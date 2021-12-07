FHP: 2 women ejected from SUV, killed in I-4 crash

Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says two woman died when another driver crashed into their sports utility vehicle as they were traveling on Interstate 4.

The women, ages 54 and 59, were ejected from the SUV as it overturned on Monday night in Osceola County.

The agency said both vehicles were heading north around 10:50 p.m. when a 28-year-old driver “moved right for an “unknown reason” and hit the SUV.

One woman was dead at the scene and the other died a short time later at a hospital.

The SUV’s driver, another passenger and the other driver suffered minor injuries.

