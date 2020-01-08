Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Trump to address nation following Iran missile attack

FHP: 15-year-old girl dies as mother recklessly evades troopers on I-75, crashes

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PoliceLights_56585

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was eluding police while driving recklessly on and off of I-75, eventually crashing her car in Suwannee County, killing her 15-year-old daughter, FHP said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Atlanta Georgia resident Cinceria Cooke, 34, was driving north on I-75 with her 17 and 15-year-old daughters in the car.

FHP said a trooper clocked Cooke’s vehicle on radar going 103 miles per hour. Two troopers began to follow Cooke, lights flashing.

For reasons currently unknown, FHP said Cooke was driving recklessly, passing cars on the emergency shoulder, improperly changing lanes, and continuing to speed.

FHP said Cooke abruptly exited the interstate at State Road 47, then traveled back onto I-75. She then exited the interstate another time at the County Road 136 in Suwannee County. When she did, FHP said she lost control of her car and struck several pine trees on the shoulder.

Cooke’s 15-year-old daughter, Aniyah Bynes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges are pending.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss