FHP: 15-year-old girl dies as mother recklessly evades troopers on I-75, crashes

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was eluding police while driving recklessly on and off of I-75, eventually crashing her car in Suwannee County, killing her 15-year-old daughter, FHP said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Atlanta Georgia resident Cinceria Cooke, 34, was driving north on I-75 with her 17 and 15-year-old daughters in the car.

FHP said a trooper clocked Cooke’s vehicle on radar going 103 miles per hour. Two troopers began to follow Cooke, lights flashing.

For reasons currently unknown, FHP said Cooke was driving recklessly, passing cars on the emergency shoulder, improperly changing lanes, and continuing to speed.

FHP said Cooke abruptly exited the interstate at State Road 47, then traveled back onto I-75. She then exited the interstate another time at the County Road 136 in Suwannee County. When she did, FHP said she lost control of her car and struck several pine trees on the shoulder.

Cooke’s 15-year-old daughter, Aniyah Bynes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges are pending.

