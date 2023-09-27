TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fentanyl, liquid cocaine, and meth were among drugs found in cleaning supplies following a weeklong operation in the Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties of Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol seized 16.2 grams of fentanyl, which is over 8,000 lethal doses, along with 346.36 grams of cocaine, 582.4 grams of methamphetamine, 595.3 grams of marijuana, and five guns.

FLHSMV

FLHSMV

FLHSMV

FHP partnered with the FDLE and other local agencies to issue 84 felony charges, 80 misdemeanor charges, 23 drug charges, four fugitive warrants, three undocumented aliens, and five firearm charges.

“The continued success of our interdiction efforts is proof that we must remain engaged and vigilant in combatting illicit drugs and criminal activity before it enters our state,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Our Governor has made interdicting the flow of drugs and the criminals who traffic in them a top priority, and Florida continues to lead from the front in keeping our residents safe.”

“As part of these operations, we’ve investigated drug traffickers, human smugglers and organized crime rings,” FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said. “I’m proud of our efforts and I thank our FDLE agents and partners for their service.”