TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested for trafficking a lethal amount of fentanyl in a cookie jar after deputies stopped him during a traffic stop around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Chapman, 23, had 9.8 grams of fentanyl hidden in a container labeled “Cookies.” Authorities discovered the container tucked in the driver’s seat back pocket.

In addition to the fentanyl, deputies found around 10 grams of cocaine in Chapman’s car.

“The DEA says 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly; our deputies recovered nearly 10 grams of this lethal drug during this traffic stop,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “We are out there every day trying to prevent this poison from entering Collier County.”

Chapman was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and trafficking four grams or more of fentanyl.