TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the search continues for beloved Southwest Florida eagle mother, Harriet, a new female was spotted hanging around the nest where eagle father M15 carefully watches over his young.

According to a Feb. 13 post on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam Facebook page, night vision cameras spotted “M allow a visiting eagle to stay in the nest tree in such close proximity to the eaglets!”

The puzzling news came only days after Harriet was last spotted at the nest on Feb. 2. The eagle cam said she had been vocalizing at intruders in the area before she vanished from view, only to never return.

Two days after their first encounter, the same female paid M15’s nest anther visit. Birders questioned; Will she be back again?

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, some studies show that Bald eagles are thought to be monogamous, with pairs bonding for several years. Bald eagle pairs generally have one set of young each nesting season unless the first set of young is lost.

FWC added that nearly all bald eagle nests in Florida are built within 1.8 miles of water. Territory size varies but is believed to span 0.6-1.2 square miles.

Eagle pairs often build more than one nest, which allows them to move to an alternate nest while remaining in their territory, FWC said.