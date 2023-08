TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A female was struck by lightning Tuesday in Florida, one day after an 11-year-old was struck, according to WESH.

The female is in critical condition after being struck Tuesday evening along Dowden Road in Orlando, according to WESH.

On Monday, an 11-year-old girl was struck while in the tidal pool at Sebastian Inlet State Park in Brevard County, according to WESH.

Officials said the 11-year-old girl was in “stable” condition, WESH reported.