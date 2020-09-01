‘Felt like a scene from the movie Fugitive’: Man arrested for trespassing at Discovery Island speaks

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Richard McGuire was arrested in April for trespassing on Disney World’s Discovery Island.

His arrest made headlines because the island has been closed to visitors for more than 20 years.

He said he wanted to share his side of the story.

“Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to get on that island,” McGuire said.

McGuire calls himself a kind of wildlife adventurer. His Youtube channel called Southern Pirates Outdoors is filled with videos of him exploring swamps and catching big turtles and alligators.

McGuire said he wanted to go to Discovery Island to make a video, not about Disney, but about the wildlife there.

“There’s been 15-pound bass caught in that lake before. Trees on the island were brought in from all over the world,” McGuire said.

Back in April, McGuire made the trip to Orlando and crossed over onto the private island where he set up camp.

“It’s one of the most beautiful islands I’ve ever set foot on,” McGuire said.

Thing quickly changed after McGuire was caught on one of Disney’s security cameras.

They called police and soon dozens of sheriff’s deputies had surrounded the island.

“It felt like a scene from the movie “Fugitive.” I never expected it to be that intense,” McGuire said.

“Do you feel like police and Disney overreacted?” Thorud asked.

“I would say that would be an understatement that they over reacted.”

For a full day, deputies searched the island. Some even had their guns drawn.

McGuire said he knows police were just doing their job but when he saw their guns he froze.

“I didn’t know at that point what my safety would be like,” McGuire said.

McGuire says he hid and eventually tried to get off the island, but police found him on his boat.

He was arrested and charged with trespassing.

McGuire has a trial set for October and says he definitely wouldn’t do it again.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t recommend anybody ever attempting to go out there again. I’d say do not. Get you a bail bondsman because you’re going to go to jail. It’s not worth it,” McGuire said.