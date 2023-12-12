ORLANDO, Fla (WFLA) – Thousands of guests are flocking to Universal Orlando for the resort’s holiday experience.

Whether it’s taking on Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter or stepping into the Grinch’s Who-liday at Islands of Adventure, there’s something for all ages to enjoy.

Guests can find bright red and green decor throughout the park along with live holiday music performances.

But for some, it’s the unique seasonal treats and drinks that really make it feel like a winter wonderland.

The theme park’s holiday festivities are running until Dec. 31 with special offers for Florida residents.