TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Are you feeling lucky? The Florida Lottery has just launched three new scratch-off games.

The lottery introduced the newest $30 scratch-off game, Florida 300X THE CASH. The game features more than 15 million winning tickets and a special “Bonus Spot,” where players can win $100, $200, or $500 instantly, the Florida Lottery said.

Lottery officials said the $30 game also features more than $1 billion in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $15 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.93.

The Florida Lottery said it launched three additional scratch-off games that offer more than $1.1 billion in total cash prizes. They include a $5 game, a $2 game and a $1 game.

The $5 game, called WHOLE LOTTA $500S, features eight top prizes of $500,000 and more than $76 million in total cash prizes. Officials said the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.08.

For $2, players can win up to $50,000 with $50,000 DIAMON MINE. Lottery officials said there are more than 3 million winning tickets, totaling more than $19 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.39.

In the lottery’s newest $1 game, 3-2-WON, players can win top prizes of $3,000. There are 116 top prizes and more than $8 million in total cash prizes. The Florida Lottery said there are more than 2 million winning tickets. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.95.