Feds apprehend stowaway on flight from Guatemala to Miami

Florida

by: The Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. An American Airlines mechanic is accused of sabotaging a flight from Miami International Airport to Nassau in the Bahamas, over stalled union contract negotiations. Citing a criminal complaint affidavit filed in federal court, The Miami Herald reports Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani was arrested Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, on the sabotage charge and is accused of disabling the flight’s navigation system. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Federal authorities took a 26-year-old man into custody Saturday after he apparently stowed himself away in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines flight that arrived at Miami International Airport.

An Instagram video posted by a Miami local social news site, Only in Dade, showed airport crewmembers allegedly discovering the passenger after the plane touched down just past 10 a.m.

Law enforcement authorities met the plane due to a security issue. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody.

According to American Airlines’ flight status indicator, the flight from Guatemala City, Guatemala to Miami took about four hours.

The agency says he was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The news release didn’t say whether he will face any charges. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss