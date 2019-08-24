Federal government eyeing Central Florida to house 500 undocumented immigrant children

FILE – In this July 7, 2015 file photo, immigrants from El Salvador and Guatemala who entered the country illegally board a bus after they were released from a family detention center in San Antonio. A group of immigrant rights lawyers in a filing Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, say that detention of women and children caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally is lengthy and unsafe, challenging the government’s claims that immigrant families are held only briefly and that their detention doesn’t violate a longstanding ban. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – The federal government plans to set up a permanent shelter for up to 500 undocumented migrant children in Central Florida.

WESH 2 News looked into what the shelter would look like, and where the government wants to build it.

The General Services Administration is looking for space in Central Florida to lease a new, permanent shelter for undocumented migrant children.

According to an online listing, the facility would be 100,000 square feet and would be staffed by 500 employees; 500 children would stay at the shelter.

Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani, who represents Orlando, told WESH 2 News she is worried the government will set up the shelter without consulting with local stakeholders.

“We’re very concerned that a detention camp could open in our community where we don’t have any access to make sure that there’s accountability and that children are being treated with their health and well-being in mind,” Eskamani said.

The listing online shows a map of where the government is looking to build the permanent shelter. It stretches from Leesburg to Kissimmee and Orlando, all the way to Lakeland.

The facility would include child bedrooms, bathrooms, classrooms, and recreational areas.

The listing says staff members would provide 24/7 care to the children in custody.

Democrat U.S. Congressman Darren Soto sent WESH 2 News a statement saying, in part, “I oppose any new immigrant child detention facilities, including in Central Florida… (And) I will be officially requesting any and all information related to this proposed facility, explore ways to prevent the need for this facility, and demand periodic site visits to ensure the safety of children in their custody.”

“It’s alarming, and it’s alarming because these detention camps do not have a good record of accountability of ensuring child safety,” Eskamani said.

A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson told WESH 2 News on Friday the listing is an “exploratory assessment,” and a permanent shelter is being pursued to reduce the potential need for future temporary shelters.

The federal government listing says the deadline for leasing bids is in October, and the facility would be occupied in November of next year.