TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Transportation will resume normal toll operations at all tolling facilities beginning Monday night.

In a media release, FDOT said the move will take effect on Monday, Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

Tolls were initially suspended at certain facilities as early as Sept. 26 in order to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall in southwest Florida.

Later, on Saturday, Oct. 15, FDOT resumed most normal toll operations with exceptions to the Sunshine Skyway, Alligator Alley, and Pinellas Bayway, so crews could continue to provide crucial support and hurricane recovery assistance to Florida’s hardest-hit regions.

However, those three remaining routes will now resume normal tolling after midnight Monday.

For more information on road closures and updates, travelers can access Florida’s 511 service online by visiting www.FL511.com.