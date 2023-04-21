TAMPA, Fla. WFLA) — Over 1 million Floridians were collectively given $112 million in toll credits since January, according to a monthly report from the Florida Department of Transportation.

The Toll Relief Program, introduced by Governor Ron DeSantis and enacted by the Florida Legislature launched on Jan. 1, 2023, gives eligible drivers a 50% credit toward future toll expenses. To be eligible for the program, SunPass customers must accumulate at least 35 toll transactions per month.

In March alone, $41.5 million worth of credits were posted to 1 million customer accounts. Since Jan. 1, $112 million in Toll Relief credits have been issued to a total of 1.2 million customers.

“With a savings of $112 million received so far, Florida families are seeing real assistance from the Toll Relief program every month,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E.

“In just the first three months, the Toll Relief Program has been extremely successful in helping to ease the financial burden on Florida’s families,” Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Executive Director and CEO, Nicola Liquori said.

The program runs through December 31, 2023, and is expected to provide an average of 1.2 million drivers with savings of nearly $480 over the course of the year.

A map of included toll facilities in the Toll Relief Program can be found here.