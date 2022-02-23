FDLE to hold press conference on cancelation of Florida Blue Alert

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More details are expected to be released Wednesday following a Florida Blue Alert that was issued late Tuesday evening.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and Dixie County Sheriff’s Office are scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday at 2 p.m. to share additional information about the shooting of the Taylor County sheriff’s deputy and the cancellation of the Blue Alert for 33-year-old Gregory Ryan Miedema.

The alert was canceled Wednesday morning, but FDLE did not immediately provide additional information on the cancelation or a suspect in the shooting.

The Blue Alert notifies the public when a law enforcement officer is killed, seriously hurt or missing and the suspect is still at large.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

