FDLE Tampa agent injured during shooting in Kissimmee, officials say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed that an FDLE Tampa agent was injured during a shooting in Kissimmee on Tuesday.

The agent is expected to be OK, FDLE officials said.

According to officials with the Kissimmee Police Department, at approximately 2:59 p.m., the Kissimmee Police Department responded to 2250 North Hoagland Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Members of the Osceola County Investigative Bureau (OCIB) and Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Tampa were working a joint drug investigation concerning trafficking in illegal narcotics, according to the report.

Through the course of the investigation, undercover agents arranged for the purchase of approximately 25 pounds of methamphetamine. The investigation identified suspects involved at two separate locations in Kissimmee.

As agents approached two additional suspects parked in the parking lot they were met with gunfire.

One suspect shot by law enforcement is receiving treatment at Osceola Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition

At the request of FDLE, the Kissimmee Police Department will investigate the officer-involved shooting incident and will forward their findings to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

This is an ongoing investigation.