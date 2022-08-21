TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Saturday that one of its special agents died 17 days after being hit by a driver while in the line of duty.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that FDLE said Special Agent Jose Perez was responding to a separate incident when he was hit by a driver, causing a major crash.

Perez was hospitalized for more than two weeks before finally dying from his injuries.

The special agent had worked as a member of the military before serving 30 years in law enforcement, according to the FDLE.

“Our country, our state, our community and FDLE are better because of his dedication.” FDLE Acting Commissioner Mark Glass said. “Rest in peace our brave hero. You will never be forgotten.”

Miami-Dade Police tweeted their condolences for the FDLE.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez,” the department said. “We stand with our brothers and sisters of @fdlepio during this difficult time.”

A ceremonial procession from Kendall Regional Hospital to Miami-Dade Medical Exam’s Office was scheduled from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.