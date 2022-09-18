MONTICELLO, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities in Florida are searching for a woman who is believed to be traveling with a missing child out of Jefferson County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement sent out a missing child alert early Sunday morning for 2-year-old Kyson Washington.

Kyson was last seen in the 1400 block area of East Clark Avenue in Monticello.

While the FDLE has not released a photo of the missing child yet, they said he is a Black child that stands at 2 feet tall and weighing 20 pounds. He was said to have black eyes and brown hair and was wearing a black shirt and a diaper.

Kyson is believed to be with Karlee Soldiew, 18, of Monticello and an unknown man. They could be traveling in a vehicle, but the FDLE did not have a description for the make and model.

If you know where they are, call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 1-850-997-2523 or 911.