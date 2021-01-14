FDLE: Search underway for missing 5-year-old St. Augustine girl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old girl out of St. Augustine.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Asia Myers was last seen in the 800 block of W. 3rd Street, near Duval Street and W. King Street.

Officials say Myers may be accompanied by 86-year-old Lula Wise.

Myers is 3 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Wise is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and black eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2019 black Hyundai Sonata with a Florida license plate NAJJ74.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304 or 911.