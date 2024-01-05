OSTEEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a 15-year-old girl who went missing out of Volusia County Thursday.

Just after midnight Friday, the FDLE sent out a statewide alert for Clarissa Nortvitz, who was last seen around the 200 block of Dixon Lake Road in Osteen.

Clarissa was wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and blue Crocs when she went missing. Authorities said she may be carrying a blue blanket.

The missing teen was said to be 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

According to the FDLE, she may be traveling along State Road 415 and is known to hang around the forest around the Osteen Bike Path. The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Clarissa made “statements referencing self harm before she left home.”

If you know where she is, call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-943-8276 or 911.