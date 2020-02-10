Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old Florida girl

APOPKA, Fla. (WESH) — A Florida Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a 3-year-old girl abducted in Central Florida, officials said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the Amber Alert for Madeline Mejia, who was last seen in the 600 block of East Orange Street in Apopka.

Madeline was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and pink shoes.

The FDLE said she was abducted and was last seen in a black two-door sedan with Texas plates.

The vehicle is being driven by a white-Hispanic male wearing a blue shirt and jeans. Officials said he has long brown hair and facial hair.

