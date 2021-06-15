FDLE issues alert for missing 12-year-old girl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 12-year-old girl has been declared missing out of Wakulla County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Kelsey Fruggiero was last seen on Beeler Road in Crawfordville, Florida while wearing “a blue oversized short sleeve shirt with white letters, blue jean shorts, and without shoes.”

Fruggiero is four feet, four inches tall and weighs 107 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

IF you know where she is, call the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office at 850-745-7100 or 911.

