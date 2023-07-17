TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a statewide looking for a child who went missing from Titusville Monday.

The Titusville Police Department said Robert John Kinne III, 11, was last seen walking away from his home on Sandra Drive at 5 a.m.’

Authorities said he was wearing “blue long sleeve ‘Minecraft’ pajamas” at the time of his disappearance.

Robert was described as being 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 50 pounds, and having brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where he is, call Titusville Police at 321-264-7800 or 911.