TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced that the first FDLE agents and analysts were deployed to Texas Wednesday morning to work alongside officials at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In a Facebook post, the FDLE stated that 40 teams were deployed to assist Texas law enforcement in conducting criminal investigations associated with human smuggling, drugs and weapon smuggling at the border.

The deployment to the border comes a few days after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he would be deploying state law enforcement to the U.S.-Mexico border “in anticipation of an expected deluge of migrants” in light of Title 42 ending.

In a press release, Gov. DeSantis announced that 800 members of the Florida National Guard, 101 Florida Highway Patrol troopers, and several aircraft, boats and emergency management personnel would be sent to Texas, despite the Biden administration stating Biden administration stated that there was no major influx at the border.

Title 42, which was set in place by the Trump administration at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowed U.S. border officials to turn away migrants and asylum-seekers seemingly to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The order was lifted on May 11 by the Biden administration. Following the lift, the administration announced plans to send 1,500 active troops to the border.