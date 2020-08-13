FBI to provide update on search for mother of toddler found wandering alone in Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) – The FBI is expected to give an update on the search for a missing mother from Georgia whose son was found wandering in South Florida.

Agents with the FBI have scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference to discuss the Leila Cavett disappearance.

The search for the 21-year-old Cavett began on July 26, when her 2-year-old son was found wandering alone barefoot in the parking lot of a Miramar apartment complex.

Cavett had previously been living in Georgia and has family in Alabama.

The boy is now in the care of the Department of Children and Families.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Miramar Police Department at (954) 602-4000.

