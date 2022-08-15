TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning the public about an increase of threats against federal law enforcement officials following the search of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Secret Service officials said they were “hardening” security. Steps were also being taken to enhance safety at the FBI’s headquarters and field offices.

“The FBI and DHS are aware of an increase in recent threats and calls for violence against federal law enforcement, U-S government and judicial personnel in reaction to the FBI execution of a search warrant in Palm Beach, Florida on 8 August 2022,” the agency said in its five-page Joint Intelligence Bulletin.

The threats are “occurring primarily online and across multiple platforms,” federal sources said.

Last week, a Navy veteran attempted to breach the FBI field office in Cincinnati. He was later killed in a shootout with police.

According to the FBI, social media accounts with his name and likeness specifically referenced the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago.

The incident occurred shortly after the FBI searched Trump’s Palm Beach Estate and reportedly found 11 sets of classified documents. Former President Trump took to social media to blast the agency, saying they’re acting with political motives.

Trump and his allies have said the former president had declassified the documents while he was still president. However, Former National Security Adviser John Bolton said their claims were “almost certainly a lie.”

“It would have to be documented, what they were. Each document so that people would know what had been declassified and I know of no logistical train, no paper train at all, that says what’s declassified and what’s not,” Bolton said.